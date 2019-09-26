Kieran O'shea Neal, age 5 months, of Shawnee, was received into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 21, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel, Tecumseh with Reverend Jerry Kuhn, Capitol Hill Full Gospel Church, Moore. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

