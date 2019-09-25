“Biker Mary” Thompson

“Biker Mary” Thompson, 65 years old, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 1:00PM in the afternoon following a lengthy battle with cancer.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Natalie Starr, and is survived by her partner, best friend and love of her life, Frank Curry; her son, Stevie von Flash Gordon; grandson, Rayden Starr; granddaughter, Darian Cutler, and sister, Lita Blanchard.

Mary was a familiar face in Pawhuska. She always had a joke or two for family and friends, a big smile on her face and love for children. She was a regular at the bike rally and swap meet held in Pawhuska in the past. She was determined to beat the cancer, and in a sense, she did. She still had that joke and smile in the end. She was truly loved by all and will be truly missed.

Her memorial service will be held Friday, September 27, 2:00 PM, at Kendrick McCartney Johnson Funeral Home, Pawhuska. Stevie von Flash Gordon, Rayden Starr, Darrell Gibson and Darian Cutler will be her honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in her name to the American Cancer Society, 4110 S 100th East Ave Ste 101, Tulsa, OK 74146 or the Children’s Miracle Network, CMN Hospitals 205 West 700 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84101. Let’s beat cancer for the next generation!