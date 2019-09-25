PURCELL — Chelsea Spain scored from third base on a one-out sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning as Purcell scraped by Tecumseh, 4-3, Monday.

Spain singled to start the eighth after her solo home run in the sixth knotted the game at 3.

Brook Fleming of Purcell, who also singled in the eighth, clubbed a 2-run home run in the third after Tecumseh put up at three-spot in the top of the frame.

Emily Bingham of Tecumseh drove in two runs with a two-out double.

Tecumseh collected five hits with leadoff batter Ayzia Shirey leading the way with two doubles and a single in four at-bats. She also stole a base.

Harley Sturm was the tough-luck pitching loser. Sturm surrendered six hits, struck out four and walked three in 7 2/3 innings.

Tecumseh will take a 22-9 record to McLoud Thursday (5 p.m.) The Lady Savages will be home against Seminole at 5 p.m. Monday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.