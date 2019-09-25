Mildred Eikenbary

Junita Eikenbary, 73, of Barnsdall, died Saturday.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Highland Cemetery, Oilton, Okla. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.

Billie Smith

Billie Jo Smith, 6, of Skiatook, died Sept. 12.

Services were held Sept. 20, at the Barnsdall High School. Interment was in the Ethel Reece Cemetery. Services were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.