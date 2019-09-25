EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with felonies and associated misdemeanors are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

Stopped abruptly at intersection

NAME: Christopher Scott Edwards

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting an open container of beer; and operating a vehicle with the license plate covered

DETAILS: Hominy Police Officer Patrick Luey Jr., about 1:56 a.m. on March 10, 2019, observed a red Chevrolet S-10 pull out from the Tee-Pee Bar onto She-She and go south toward 10th Street. Officer Luey observed the truck come to an abrupt stop to keep from running the stop sign. The truck slid on loose gravel and came to a second abrupt stop, the officer noted. Officer Luey drove behind the truck and observed its license plate was completely covered with dirt and mud. The officer initiated a traffic stop, and while talking with the driver of the S-10 could reportedly smell what appeared to be a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage coming from his person. Officer Luey asked the driver, identified as Christopher Scott Edwards, to step out of the truck for purposes of field-sobriety testing. The officer reportedly told Edwards he wanted to know if Edwards was well enough to drive. “I’m not,” Edwards reportedly answered. During a pre-impound inventory of the truck, the officer reportedly found an open beer can that appeared to contain a small amount of beer. Officer Luey transported Edwards to the Cleveland Police Department, where he took a breath test. Edwards reportedly blew .16 on the breath test. In a hearing Sept. 6 in Osage County District Court, Edwards pleaded not guilty.

Accused of pointing shotgun at trash collector

NAME: Steven Wade Scott

AGE: 50

RESIDENCE: Osage

CHARGES: Feloniously pointing a firearm; and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Don Laxson responded Sept. 2 to a report of someone pointing a shotgun at the face of a trash truck worker in the vicinity of 3rd Street and West Osage in the city of Osage. The trash-collection worker was reportedly out doing his job about 4:15 a.m. when someone pointed a shotgun at him and said, “What the f… are you doing here?” The trash-collection worker reportedly was able to talk the man holding the gun into letting him leave. Deputy Laxson talked to Steven Scott, who reportedly said he was walking on the road, carrying his shotgun the morning of Sept. 2, when the trash truck pulled up. Scott reportedly said he did not point the gun at the driver of the trash truck. During Laxson’s investigation, Scott reportedly did confirm that he is a convicted felon and he knew that he wasn’t supposed to have a firearm. In a hearing Sept. 6 in Osage County District Court, Scott pleaded not guilty and the court set his bail at $25,000.

Truck reported stolen

NAME: Hailey Jean Daniels, aka Haliey Jean Daniels

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: Bixby

CHARGES: Unauthorized use of a vehicle; and driving without a valid license

DETAILS: A Tulsa police officer on routine patrol about 2:59 a.m. Sept. 6 ran the license plate of a silver Dodge Ram pickup he encountered and found the truck to be reported stolen. The officer arrested a suspect identified as Hailey Daniels, who reportedly was driving the truck, on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and driving without a valid license. In a hearing Sept. 9 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Daniels and set her bail at $5,000.

Wasn’t wearing her seat belt

NAME: Cynthia Marie Fish

AGE: 24

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGES: Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; child endangerment by driving under the influence; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while the privilege is suspended; driving left of center; and failure to wear a seat belt

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Martin Meek, on the afternoon of Sept. 7, reportedly observed Cynthia Marie Fish driving east on 1st Street in Pawhuska without wearing a seat belt. The deputy got behind the blue Chevrolet Impala that Fish was driving and followed her, looking for a safe place to conduct a traffic stop. During the time Meek was following the Impala, he reportedly noticed it cross the center line of the road. When Meek stopped Fish, she reportedly told the deputy her driver’s license was suspended and presented him with an Oklahoma ID card. Fish reportedly had two juvenile males with her in the car. As Meek talked with Fish, he noticed what he interpreted to be symptoms of possible impairment. He asked Fish if she was a user of any type of drug or medication and she reportedly said that she was not. Deputy Meek then asked Fish if there was anything illegal in the car. She reportedly said, “yes,” and handed the deputy a soft, multicolored case. Inside the case, the deputy reportedly found a baggie containing a crystal-like substance that field-tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The deputy also reportedly found a smoking device. Meek did field-sobriety testing on Fish and subsequently arrested her. In a hearing Sept. 9 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Fish.

Reportedly said she wanted to see what was going on

NAME: Shelly Ann Roberts

AGE: 60

RESIDENCE: Pawnee

CHARGE: First-degree burglary

DETAILS: Fairfax Police Officer Anthony Barrett responded to a residential burglary report from 101 South 7th Street. The offense reportedly occurred about 10:56 a.m. Sept. 9. Officer Barrett said he encountered Shelly Roberts when he arrived at the scene and she told him that she broke out a window “because she wanted to see what was going on inside of the house.” Roberts reportedly said she is a part owner of the house, but does not live there. The occupant of the house reportedly said she did not answer when Shelly Roberts rang the door bell, because she is afraid of Shelly. The occupant said she noticed Shelly Roberts break the glass and ran to the door to keep it shut. Shelly reportedly reached through the broken glass and grabbed the occupant of the house by the arm, while yelling at her and trying to enter the house. In a hearing Sept. 10 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Shelly Roberts. It also set her bail at $10,000.

Started with a traffic stop about a tail light

NAME: Alicia Nicole Giboney, aka Alicia Nicole Gibony

AGE: 31

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGES: Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while the privilege is suspended; and defective vehicle

DETAILS: Pawhuska Police Officer Doug Castleberry conducted a traffic stop Sept. 9 at 15th and Redeagle because of a defective tail light on a vehicle. Officer Castleberry reportedly learned during a records check that Alicia Giboney had a suspended driver’s license. The officer took Giboney into custody, and Giboney reportedly said she wanted to take her purse with her. The officer looked in the front passenger seat of Giboney’s vehicle and reportedly found two purses. He asked which one she wanted to take with her, and she reportedly said, “the Louis Vuitton.” Officer Castleberry said in a case affidavit that he located the purse and searched it and found a black scale with a crystal residue. Castleberry told Sgt. Daniel Alden what he had found, and Alden reportedly helped Castleberry to search the vehicle. During the search, Officer Castleberry reportedly discovered a clear baggie containing a clear crystal substance. He told Sgt. Alden about the discovery, and Alden reportedly took possession of the bag. Officer Castleberry also confiscated several items for further searching at the Pawhuska Police Department. Husky Wrecker took possession of the suspect’s vehicle. Among other items discovered during additional searches were quantities of suspected marijuana, and some needles, according to case paperwork. In a hearing Sept. 10 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Giboney and set her bail at $100,000.

Accused of maintaining a drug house

NAME: Betty Ann Harris

AGE: 72

RESIDENCE: Pawhuska

CHARGE: Maintaining a place for keeping/selling a controlled substance

DETAILS: On Sept. 4, Pawhuska Police Officer Zachary West and several other Pawhuska police officers participated in the service of a search warrant at 1112 Boundary Avenue. According to a case affidavit, there was a young child in the residence when the warrant was served. Also according to the affidavit, officers found substances in two rooms of the residence that later field-tested positive for methamphetamine. Different forms of drug paraphernalia were also reportedly found. The mother of the child was reportedly among people found to be in the residence and placed under arrest. Several Pawhuska police officers were prepared to tell the court about high volumes of vehicle and foot traffic to and from the residence at 1112 Boundary, the case affidavit said.

Skiatook Central Park damaged

NAME: Rodney Garman

AGE: 47

RESIDENCE: Collinsville

CHARGES: Eluding or attempting to elude a police officer; assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; malicious injury to property; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; and obstructing an officer

DETAILS: Sgt. Steven Haley of the Skiatook Police Department was on patrol about 2:45 a.m. Sept. 4, when he observed a dark gray GMC pickup sitting on 5th Street near the intersection of 5th Street and Osage Avenue in Skiatook. When Haley drove past, he reportedly observed a man slumped over the wheel. Haley radioed dispatch and gave them the license plate number of the pickup. When Haley approached the pickup, he spoke to the driver and asked him if he was all right. The driver reportedly came to and asked the officer what was going on. Officer Haley told the motorist to cut off the engine of the truck and get out. The driver reportedly began reaching for something with his left hand, and the officer ordered him to show his hands. The driver raised his right hand but reportedly kept reaching for something with his left hand. Officer Haley then pulled his service revolver and ordered the driver to show both hands. The driver did so. Officer Haley instructed the motorist to use his right hand to cut off the truck engine, but the motorist reportedly dropped his left hand, instead. Haley again ordered the motorist to show both hands, and radioed for backup. The motorist then reportedly threw his truck into gear and accelerated, heading west on 5th Street. Haley told dispatch he was pursuing the pickup. The driver of the pickup then reportedly ran two stop signs and the traffic lights at two intersections as he led police on a pursuit. Officer Haley eventually pursued the pickup down a dead-end road, and the driver of the pickup reportedly turned and came straight back at the officer, who swerved out of the way. The pursuit continued, with the suspect reportedly running additional stop signs and eventually driving into Skiatook Central Park’s playground area and trying to cross a pedestrian bridge, at which time the pickup struck a metal post. The pickup reportedly got stuck in an area with some high weeds and the driver bailed out, fleeing on foot. Officers then used a police dog, but the dog was not able to track the suspect. Officers turned their attention to a motorcycle in the back of the pickup. They learned that the motorcycle had not been reported stolen, but the tag (which belonged on a different bike) came back as stolen. When the officers did an inventory on the truck, they found an Oklahoma ID card for Rodney Garman. Officer Haley recognized the person in the photo on the ID card as the driver who had eluded him. A records check on Garman reportedly showed his driver’s license to be suspended. According to Haley’s case affidavit, Garman “was also flagged as “a member of the Aryan Brotherhood with an extensive criminal record.” During the inventory, police also reportedly found a small baggie of a crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine, along with a smoking device. Officers observed that “extensive damage” had been done at Skiatook Central Park. Shortly after 8 a.m. Sept. 4, Skiatook police received information to the effect Garman was at a residence in the 200 block of West 4th Street. Officers surrounded the residence and Garman was taken into custody. In a hearing Sept. 10 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Garman.