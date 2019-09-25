BETHEL ACRES — Bethel collected just three hits Tuesday in a 14-3 loss to Harrah.
Harrah committed four errors but more than made up for it with 19 hits, including a home run and two doubles.
Bethel received singles by Audrey Wade, Shelby Spurgin and Kennedy Gregory. Gregory scored twice.
Bethel scored a single run in the third and two runs in the sixth.
Bethel, 3-21, will host North Rock Creek at 5 p.m. Thursday, then travel to Holdenville Tuesday.
Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.