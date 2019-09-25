A Chandler man charged last year with 16 felony counts involving child sexual abuse pleaded guilty Tuesday to five felony counts as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to serve 40 years in prison, court records show.

Warren Darrell Hitchcock, 42, was charged in Lincoln County District Court back in November 2018. At the time of his arrest, he was reported to be the assistant band director at Chandler.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, along with the Lincoln County Special Operations Unit and Edmond police, served search warrants at two locations in Chandler and arrested Hitchcock at his home almost a year ago.

Formal charges, including 15 felony counts of child sexual abuse and one count of violation of computer crimes, were filed in November 2018. He was scheduled for a jury trial in October, but instead entered a guilty plea to some of the charges during a felony docket on Tuesday.

Court records show as part of a plea agreement, he pleaded guilty to five of the felony counts of the child sexual abuse, while the other 10 counts were dismissed. The count of violation of computer crimes also was dismissed.

For each of the five counts for which he entered a guilty plea, Hitchcock received 40-year prison terms, which are set to run concurrently. He also was ordered to pay fines and costs and will receive credit for time already served in jail.

Hitchcock is jailed in Lincoln County until he can be transferred to the Department of Corrections.