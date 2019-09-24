Twila Dorene Farris-Isbill, 72, lifelong resident of Bethel Acres, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home.

Twila Dorene Farris-Isbill, 72, lifelong resident of Bethel Acres, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at her home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, at Blackburn Chapel Baptist Church with Reverend Larry Sparks and Pastor Mark Compton officiating. Burial will follow at Blackburn Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.