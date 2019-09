The 2019 Shawnee Sister Cities delegation recently traveled to Nikaho, Japan with the student exchange program that has been on going for twenty-nine years. The delegation traveled with Shawnee Sister Cities chairman, Jessica Brown and ELL teacher, Amanda Newsom. They stayed overnight in Kyoto and five days in Nikaho. Next year will mark the thirtieth anniversary for the student exchange program between Shawnee and Nikaho.

