Judith Anne Stookey Mabry

Judith Anne Stookey Mabry, 66 passed away on Friday September 20, 2019.

Judith was born January 1, 1953 to her loving parents Robert and Billie Stookey in Nowata, OK. Judith graduated from Andres High School in El Paso, TX. She went on to work at Gorman Management doing apartment rehabilitation. In her free time Judith enjoyed gardening, making home decor, and country dancing, while raising her son and daughter, Timothy and Lindsey Anderson. Judith was married to her caring husband, Kim Mabry on July 7, 1997. She will be greatly missed by everyone.

Judith is survived by her Husband, of 22 years Kim Mabry, her mother, Billie Stookey, her sister, Pamela and her husband, Beryl Scott, her son, Timothy and his wife, Emily Anderson, her daughter, Lindsey Anderson, her sweet grandchildren, Wyatt, Cassidy, Morgan, and Peyton Anderson and Layne Harmond, and her niece Kasie and husband John Hixon.

Judith was preceded in death by her father, Robert Stookey.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday September 24, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Stumpff Funeral Home.

A graveside will be held at McMain Cemetery in Nowata, OK at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday September 26, 2019.

