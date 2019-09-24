Beth Denney’s hitting/pitching production was on display again Monday as Prague shellacked Seminole 12-2.
Denney propelled Prague’s 10-hit attack with five runs batted in on a triple in the first, single in the second and home run in the fourth.
On the mound, Denney gave up seven hits and registered three strikeouts.
Adisyn Auld went 3 for 3, all doubles, and drove in two runs.
Diana Manning was 2 for 2 with a double, scored three times and drove in two.
Taylor Hodges doubled as Prague improved to 20-5.
For Seminole, 11-12, Kaitlyn Matthews recorded a RBI double. Levi Ary chipped in with a double and single, and Holli Ladd doubled.
Seminole will be at McGuinness at 6 tonight.
Prague will be home at 5 today opposite Perry before traveling to Alva Thursday.
