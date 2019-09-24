Beth Denney’s hitting/pitching production was on display again Monday as Prague shellacked Seminole 12-2.

PRAGUE — Beth Denney’s hitting/pitching production was on display again Monday as Prague shellacked Seminole 12-2.

Denney propelled Prague’s 10-hit attack with five runs batted in on a triple in the first, single in the second and home run in the fourth.

On the mound, Denney gave up seven hits and registered three strikeouts.

Adisyn Auld went 3 for 3, all doubles, and drove in two runs.

Diana Manning was 2 for 2 with a double, scored three times and drove in two.

Taylor Hodges doubled as Prague improved to 20-5.

For Seminole, 11-12, Kaitlyn Matthews recorded a RBI double. Levi Ary chipped in with a double and single, and Holli Ladd doubled.

Seminole will be at McGuinness at 6 tonight.

Prague will be home at 5 today opposite Perry before traveling to Alva Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.