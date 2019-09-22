Following on the huge success experienced in the prior 12 years it is anticipated that this year’s version shall be even bigger! To that end we need help and support. Here are just a few ways in which you can assist:

• Make a donation towards decorations for the park or for game prizes and lots and lots of candy for the children. Please make your donation payable to “friend of the Kiddie Park or FOKP” and mail to the address mentioned below. FOKP is a 501 c3 non -profit organization and you donation is tax deductible. Or, you can go to our website: www.kiddiepark.net and make your donation by credit card through PayPal.

• We always encourage volunteers to join us in setting up everything for our Halloween event and make it a lot of fun for the children and their families. We encourage everyone to dress up in costume and be a part of the Halloween experience.

• We have two special places, our Haunted House and our Little Scarecrow Maze that are fun to visit if you dare. The proceeds from our spooky places go to the Kiddie Park’s “Hopes and Dreams Education and Scholarship Fund”, to help our young adult workers to further their education and to help the needs of area schools.

If you are interested in learning more, please call our hotline: 918-766-5830 or 918-766-2982. You can send us an email to: kdeprekpres_ron@sbcglobal.net or follow us on Facebook at Bartlesville Kiddie Park.

Mail donation to:

FOKP

P.O. Box 405

Bartlesville, OK. 74005-0405