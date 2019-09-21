A Pottawatomie County jury on Friday afternoon convicted a Shawnee man on two felony counts of child sexual abuse.

Jeremy Allen Markham, 43, received life sentences in each count, running consecutively, said Assistant District Attorney Greg Wilson.

The sentence was the maximum allowed, Wilson said, and Markham also was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine.

The trial began Thursday and the jury deliberated about 40 minutes late Friday afternoon before returning the guilty verdicts in both counts.

With sentencing being completed, Markham was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center, where he will remain jailed until transferring to the Department of Corrections.

Wilson, along with First Assistant Tonya Roland, were prosecutors on the case. The defendant represented himself, court records show, with a representative of the the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System on standby.

Charges in this case were originally filed in June 2018.