Earning a first win of the season has proven it can do a lot for a teams confidence.

The Dickson Comets and Madill Wildcats are hoping to test their own versions of this theory tonight.

At 7:30 p.m. tonight at Blake Smiley Stadium in Madill, the Wildcats will celebrate Homecoming as they take on the Comets, in a battle of 0-2 teams.

Last week the Wildcats played their first official game on the new artificial turf surface at Alumni Field, and it nearly paid dividends.

Unfortunately, the Wildcats were defeated 22-20 in overtime against the Lone Grove Longhorns.

Dickson meanwhile fought hard against Ringling, going into halftime down 14-13, but the Comets were eventually defeated 33-13.

“Dickson is a well coached team and they are a physical team that always plays us well,” Madill coach Todd Vargas said. “Our kids are playing extremely hard right now, but we need to cut out mistakes. The biggest thing for us will be taking care of the ball and eliminating penalties.”

Last week against the Longhorns, Madill stormed back from 14-0 down to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats biggest strength on offense was through the air as Madill totaled 213 yards passing while totaling 13 first downs.

However, penalties were at a premium for the black and gold as they were flagged 10 times for a total of 60 yards, as compared to three times for 40 yards when it came to Lone Grove.

Madill was also hampered by three turnovers in the game.

Both of these teams struggled with their run defenses last week as Madill allowed Cooper Robinson to carry the ball 24 times for 118 yards and two touchdowns.

Dickson meanwhile had to deal with multiple running backs from Ringling in Kash Lyle, Coltin Fincher, Ethan Johnson and Randy Mitchell, as the Blue Devils totaled 256 yards on the ground on 53 carries.

Last year when these two teams met up at Comet Field in Dickson, it was the Comets who came away with a narrow 26-25 victory.

When the Comets last visited Madill in 2016, the Wildcats won comfortably by a score of 54-27.