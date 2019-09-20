Dale Baseball Photo Gallery

DALE—Leading 8-1, the Dale Pirates needed a lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning to earn the run-rule win over the visiting Crowder Demons. With runners at second and third and no one out, Tanner Collins came to the plate looking to be the hero, Teammate Dallen Forsythe had a different plan. Forsythe, the lead runner, took a huge lead and stole home to end the game at 9-1.

Crowder took an early 1-0 lead after the first inning of play, but Dale took the lead in the second frame. Cole Capps got on board with an infield single before Jaxon Wright doubled down the left field line. Forsythe, with runners at second and third laid down the bunt single to score Capps. Ike Shirey then drove in two more runs on a blistered single to center. David Herring scored the fourth run with a double to right center field.

On the mound, Dale’s Forsythe was in control of the Demons. He gave up the lone run on a scattered four hitter. He struck out four and gave up just one walk.

Dale scored another four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 8-1 lead. Forsythe reached on an errant throw to first and Shirey brought him home on a double to left field. Herring then walked with one out to put Pirates on the corners. Carson Hunt drove in run number two of the inning on a double to right field. Jono Johnson drove in Herring on a sacrifice fly to center field.

Dale wasn’t finished. Cade McQuain singled to left and Carson Colvin drew a walk to load the bases. Wright then hit an RBI single to right, but the inning was cut short as McQuain was thown out at home after the single.

The Pirates pounded out 13 hits against the Crowder pitchers. They ran starter Matt Crow out of the contest after three and two-thirds innings of play. Dake had no one strike out against the Demons and drew four walks.

The second ranked (Class A) Pirates improve to 21-3 on the season and will host Latta, today, at 4:30 pm.