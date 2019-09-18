Mark Grigg

Mark Grigg, 23, of Fairfax, Okla., died Sept. 6. A Mass of Christian Burial was held 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fairfax under the care of Hunsaker-Wooten Funeral Home.

Mary McIntyre

Mary McIntyre, 86, of Bartlesville, died Sept. 15. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sept. 23 at First Wesleyan Church. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Robin Ainesworth

Robin Quinton Ainesworth, 62, of Bartlesville, died Friday. Services will be held at 11 a.m.Wednesday, at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Visitation will precede the service at 10 a.m. at the funeral home.

Michael Nichols

Michael Nichols, 77, formerly of Dewey, died Sept. 15. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday at Memorial Park Cemetery. FServices are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Hervey Miller

Hervey Derose Miller Jr., 63, died Monday. Private family services will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Wesley Ward

Wesley Charles Ward, 63, of Skiatook, died Monday. Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Everett Johnson

Everett “Maverick” Johnson, 73, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Memorial services will be 11AM Saturday, at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel. Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.