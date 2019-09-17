A Wewoka woman was killed in an accident after the vehicle she was driving struck a tree around 6:26 p.m. about one mile north of Wewoka in Seminole County on Saturday, Sept 14.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 25-year-old Tabitha Boggs of Wewoka was pronounced dead from multiple injuries by hospital staff after being transported to AllianceHealth Seminole by the Wewoka Fire Department.

In the OHP report from Trooper Keith Burch, Boggs was traveling westbound on County Road EW127 in a 2005 Ford Escape when she failed to negotiate curve, departed the road and struck a tree, ejecting her from the car.

The report said the condition of the driver and the cause of the collision are under investigation and the seat belts were equipped but not in use; the air bags deployed.

Burch said in his report the weather was clear and the roadway was two-lane undivided asphalt and Boggs wasn't pinned in the car.

Burch was assisted by Trooper Mike Cholate, Wewoka Fire and Rescue, Seminole County Sheriff's Office and Seminole Nation Light Horse police.