Seminole State College will host its annual Constitution Day event on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 1 p.m. in the Enoch Kelly Haney Center Lecture Hall.

The event will feature guest speaker Paul B. Smith, District Attorney for Seminole, Hughes and Pontotoc Counties. His presentation is entitled “Changing American Values; Creating Constitutional Conflicts Impacting Law Enforcement.” Students, faculty, staff and community members are all welcome to attend this free event.

This activity is being organized by the Social Sciences Division, with help from Phi Theta Kappa and the Student Government Association. For more information, contact Social Sciences Vice Chair Jeffrey Christiansen at 405-382-9233 or j.christiansen@sscok.edu.