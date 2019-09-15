Graveside services for Patricia “Patti” Sue Scott will be 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Milo Cemetery, Milo, with Rev. Mike Johnston officiating. Patti was born Jan. 25, 1929, in Healdton to Otto Fritz Hill and Elma Laverna (Misher) Hill. She passed from this life on Sept. 14, 2019, in Elmore City at the age of 90. She and P.W. Scott were married at Clemscott, Okla., on May 10, 1947. He preceded her in death on Dec. 14, 2001. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

Patti was preceded in death by her parents, husband; P.W. Scott, sister, Ruth Dunn, brothers; Donald Hill, Richard Hill and infant brother, Glen Harold.

She is survived by her daughters; Mitzi Boyd and husband, Bob of Elmore City, Fritza Ewens and husband, Bill of Houston, brother; Benny Hill and wife, Eddie Lou of Clemscott, grandchild, Melissa Daniels and husband, Glen, great-grandchildren; Victoria and Erick.

