After struggling in their opener last week, the Fox Foxes were hoping for a better result Friday night on the road against Snyder.

Unfortunately, the Cyclones were in no mood to oblige as the Foxes were blanked 32-0, leaving them at 0-2 on the season.

Snyder scored the opening touchdown late in the first quarter, despite the Foxes forcing a turnover with a fumble recovery from Blain Anderson earlier in the frame.

The Foxes had three fumble recoveries in the first quarter, but had no points to show for it.

Despite getting their fourth fumble recovery of the night in the second quarter thanks to Hawk Anderson, the Cyclones managed to increase their lead to 14-0 thanks to another rushing touchdown in the second quarter, followed by the two-point conversion.

Anderson would get another fumble recovery just before the break, but the Foxes went into the half down 14-0.

In the third, the Cylones made it 20-0, before increasing the advantage to 26-0 later in the frame.

Snyder finished the game off with another rushing touchdown in the fourth.

Fox is back at home Friday night against Wilson.

Elmore City 27 Marietta 0

A second straight game without a point was the unfortunate result for the Marietta Indians Friday night against Elmore City-Pernell.

ECP scored early and often as the Badgers claimed the shutout victory, sending Marietta to an 0-2 start to the season.

Marietta had a rough start to the game as the Indians fumbled the ball on their own 12-yard line, which was recovered by the Badgers.

The opening touchdown was scored soon after, making it 7-0.

Marietta found itself down 14-0 later in the first quarter, before Austin Hartman gave the Indians some life in the second as he got an interception.

Unfortunately, the drive was stalled and the Indians had to punt the ball.

Just before the break, the Badgers made it 21-0, which is where the score stayed going into halftime.

There was no scoring in the third, but the Indians did get a second turnover with a fumble recovery.

ECP finished the game off with a rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Marietta will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday night against Ringling.

Comanche 9

Healdton 6 F/OT

Healdton’s game against Comanche Friday night was more of a good news-bad news situation.

The good news for the Bulldogs was that they managed to score for the second straight game and lead for the majority of it.

However the latter end was that the Indians used three field goals to win the game, and derail the Bulldogs perfect start to the season in overtime.

Josh Harvey scored his first touchdown of the season in the second quarter, the tally coming from three yards out as the Bulldogs led 6-0 going into the break.

However, the Indians managed to get field goals in the third and fourth quarters, before winning the game in overtime with another field goal.

Harvey finished the game with 20 carries for 74 yards.

Healdton (1-1) will be at home at 7:30 p.m. Friday night against Tishomingo.