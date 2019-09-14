James Sherrill, 86, of Enid, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Enid.

James Sherrill, 86, of Enid, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Enid.

Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15, and continue through service time.

Service will be 10 a.m., Monday, Sept. 16, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ron VanMeter officiating. Burial will follow at Dale Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.