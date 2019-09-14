TECUMSEH — Byng scored in just one inning Friday but it was enough to pin a 5-4 defeat on Tecumseh.

The Pirates scored five runs in the third, enough to offset four one-run innings for the Savages.

Tecumseh compiled eight hits, including a triple and single by leadoff hitter Ayzia Shirey, who scored twice.

Kylee Akehurst of Tecumseh added two singles.

Two critical Tecumseh errors resulted in all five Byng runs being unearned off starter Harley Sturm. In 2 2/3 innings, Sturm allowed six hits, walked four and fanned one. Akehurst, who pitched the final 4 1/3 innings, permitted three hits and no runs. She registered seven strikeouts and issued one walk.

Tecumseh, 18-6, will travel to Seminole Monday for a 5 p.m. game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.