Less than 24 hours after making things look easy at home, the Ringling Lady Blue Devils got a stiff challenge on Tuesday against the Velma-Alma Lady Comets.

Ringling managed to score in five out of seven innings, as the Lady Blue Devils won their 11th game of the season with an 8-5 victory.

Sydney Southward got Ringling on the board first with a bunt that resulted in an error, allowing Meghan Roberts to score.

Kelsi Lester made it 3-0 when her fly ball resulted in an error allowing Southward and Steelie Price to score.

V-A got a run back in the bottom of the first, Before Ringling responded.

Lester made it 4-1 when she got a fielder’s choice RBI in the top of the second, before Amber Baker scored on an error in the top of the fifth to make it 5-1.

Roberts got a fielder’s choice of her own later in the inning to make it 6-1.

It was 7-1 in the top of the fourth when Bree Wright got an RBI single to center field.

The Lady Comets though managed to begin a short rally with one run in the fourth followed by two in the fifth.

Rayme Tolliver gave the Lady Blue Devils some breathing space in the top of the sixth when she scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

Velma-Alma got one more run in the bottom of the seventh, but Ringling was able to shut the door.

Roberts got the win on the mound for the Lady Blue Devils, throwing a complete game. She allowed one earned run on six hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts.

Ringling is at Comanche on Thursday.