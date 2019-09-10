Oklahoma’s two-decade script against Football Championship Subdivision foes played out to form Saturday.

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s two-decade script against Football Championship Subdivision foes played out to form Saturday.

For just the fifth time since Bob Stoops’ 1999 inaugural season, Oklahoma hooked it up against an FCS squad.

The Sooners, vastly more talented than South Dakota in virtually every facet, smothered the Coyotes 70-14.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts was finished for the night after OU’s first possession of the second half.

Still, OU, behind quarterbacks Tanner Mordecai and Spencer Rattler, tallied four more touchdowns.

It was OU’s highest point production since rocking North Texas 79-10 in the 2007 season opener.

In Oklahoma’s five romps against FCS sacrificial lambs — Indiana State in 1999, Chattanooga in 2008, Idaho State in 2009 and Florida A&M in 2012 — the Sooners possess a ridiculous 309-29 scoring advantage.

OU wasn’t the only upper-tier entrant to waylay an FCS squad Saturday. Florida bullied UT-Martin, Georgia mauled Murray State, Washington State blitzed Northern Colorado, Arizona State manhandled Sacramento State and Arizona ripped Northern Arizona.

How about the SEC, the most talent-laden Power-5 Conference, and their matchups on Nov. 23, the second-to-last weekend of the regular season? Try scalping tickets at Alabama-Samford, Mississippi State-Abilene Christian, Vanderbilt-East Tennessee State and Kentucky-UT-Martin.

South Dakota, like the rest of its FCS comrades, needed and received big bucks to get their posteriors shellacked. Apparently, UT-Martin needed two hefty paychecks for getting splattered by the Big Boys.

“We were excited to be able to play so many guys,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said of the 81 players who saw action.

Thirty players were listed on the tackle chart with Pat Fields, a junior safety from Tulsa Union, posting a team-high six. Teammates Justin Broiles, Bryan Mead and Kenneth Murray netted four.

Eleven receivers had catches, topped by CeeDee Lamb with six for 144 yards. Seven running backs posted carries, and Hurts was 14 of 18 for 259 yards and three touchdowns.

Oklahoma’s big-play capabilities have been off the charts. After recording 29 plays covering 10 or more yards against Houston, OU posted 26 against the Coyotes while establishing a 733-348 yardage advantage.

OU, which averaged 11.5 yards per play against Houston, finished at 10.6 yards per play Saturday.

The Coyotes aren’t strangers to FBS programs. They have met an FBS squad every year since 2010 and chalked up victories over Minnesota in 2010 and Bowling Green in 2017. USD lost to Kansas State 27-24 in 2018 after being up 24-12 heading into the fourth quarter.

NOTES

• Oklahoma was 7 of 7, all touchdowns, in red-zone opportunities.

• The Sooners are 20 ½-point favorites for Saturday’s 7 p.m. kickoff at UCLA. The Bruins are 0-2 with losses to Cincinnati, 24-14, and San Diego State, 23-14, the latter at the Rose Bowl before less than 37,000 spectators.

• The Big 12, after going 10-0 in non-conference play in Week No. 1, didn’t fare well Saturday. West Virginia’s offensive line was almost non-existent in a 38-7 road loss to Missouri and Kansas was inept at home in losing 12-7 to 10 ½-point underdog Coastal Carolina. Texas missed a golden opportunity to gain some Big 12 prestige with its 45-38 home loss to LSU, which jumped Oklahoma to fourth place in the AP Poll. The Sooners are fifth in the poll and Texas is 12th.