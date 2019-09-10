Shyann Shipman surrendered just one earned run in a route-going pitching performance Monday as McLoud upended Kingfisher 8-4.

McLOUD — Shyann Shipman surrendered just one earned run in a route-going pitching performance Monday as McLoud upended Kingfisher 8-4.

McLoud was trailing 2-1 entering the bottom of the fifth but netted six runs.

The hosts collected nine hits with Makyna Higdon and Jessie Wooten chalking up two apiece.

Higdon doubled while teammate Rachelle Stephens tripled.

Callie Cardin and Higdon knocked in two runs each.

Shipman fanned seven Yellowjackets and walked two.

McLoud committed two errors.

The Lady Redskins will be home again today at 5 opposite Perkins. McLoud will also host Bethel at 5 Thursday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.