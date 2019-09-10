Asher was limited to four hits Saturday in falling to Byng 7-0 in the third-place game of the Latta Tournament.

LATTA — Asher was limited to four hits Saturday in falling to Byng 7-0 in the third-place game of the Latta Tournament.

Leadoff batter Garrett Leba went 2 for 4 with two singles. Also singling for the Indians were Michael McDonald and Jake Dobbs.

Indian starter Bryson Martin, who went the first five innings, gave up eight hits, fanned five and walked five.

McDonald permitted one hit and whiffed one in one inning of relief.

Asher, ranked seventh in Class B, will take a 7-9 record into today’s 4:30 game at New Lima.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.