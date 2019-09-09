The Class of 2020 enjoyed their 100th career victory on Tuesday night with a 5-2 win over Stilwell.

With a win at Miami on Thursday, the seniors now have a 101-31 career record. The class has made two state tournament appearances in 2017 and 2018. They hope to make 2019 their third straight appearance at the state tournament.

In 2018, the class went 28-9 losing in the first round of the state tournament They traveled to Cushing for Regionals and won. In 2017, the class went 33-10 losing in the first round of the state tournament. They hosted and won a Regional. In 2016, the class went 28-9 losing in the Regional Championships in Durant.

The Lady Red hosted Pryor on Monday, September 9 before traveling to Oologah on Tuesday, September 10 for a big district game.