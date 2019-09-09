Recently, during Oklahoma Baptist University's (OBU) annual Spotlight on Shawnee event, 68 OBU students entered for a chance to win a Blue Zones Project-sponsored Homeland Grocery Shopping Spree.

At 9 a.m. Sept. 19, OBU Senior Nathan Hall will be filling his cart with as many Blue Zones-Inspired items as he can during a three-minute dash through the store.

The shopping spree will start in the produce area and continue throughout the store where items will be tagged with Blue Zones Food shelf tags and blue balloons. A limit of two of any one item will be allowed. Included in the Shopping Spree is foods inspired by Blue Zones centenarians such as: all fresh or frozen produce, beans and legumes, whole grains, whole grain or sourdough bakery items and fresh or dried herbs.

“Events like this highlight how grocery stores play a key role in the Blue Zones Project as more and more customers are demanding healthy options,” Miriam Bell, organizational lead of the Blue Zones Project, said.

By following best practices from around the country, grocery stores are meeting this growing customer demand and improve customers’ health. Shawnee's local approved grocery stores — Homeland Grocery Stores and FireLake Discount Foods — are pointing customers toward improved well-being.

Brought to Pottawatomie County through an innovative sponsorship by the Avedis Foundation in collaboration with Sharecare, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC, Blue Zones Project is a community-by-community well-being improvement initiative designed to enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.

Based on principles developed by Dan Buettner, National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author of “The Blue Zones” and “The Blue Zones Solution,” Blue Zones Project is designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to the built environment, policy and social networks.

To learn more about Blue Zones Project, contact the Blue Zones Project team in Pottawatomie County at 405-765-8071, or visit www.bluezonesproject.com.