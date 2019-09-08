Everyone understands that regular exercise can help you lose weight and burn fat. But, I want to remind you that it is not just about the calories you are burning. It is also about the wonderful changes your body makes when you exercise on a regular basis. Additionally, many of these changes lead to your potential to burn more fat at work, sleep, and play.

When you exercise regularly your body becomes better at delivering and extracting oxygen, which helps your cells burn fat more efficiently. You have better circulation which allows the fatty acids to move through the blood and into the muscle, which means the fat is more readily available to be used as fuel for the body.

Regular exercise will also help you manage your weight. I want to challenge you to see the value of exercise, start moving with a program, and remain active for the rest of your life. The more activity you engage in, the more calories you will burn, and the easier it is to create the calorie deficit needed to lose unwanted weight.

I guarantee that anyone can achieve their ultimate health and fitness goal if they remain consistent and commit their mind and hearts to it. Your results begin by starting a healthy nutrition and vitamin program, and scheduling some exercise time as often as you can, even if you have just a few minutes. Split up your workouts if you have too. Change your routines often if necessary to prevent yourself from being bored. Try parking further away from the building at work to add more walking time. And finally it is a great idea to make exercise your focus and schedule the rest of your day around it, instead of just trying to squeeze it in when you can. It has been my experience that if you don’t make it a priority, you will not do it.

Another key component for burning fat is adding more muscle to your body by lifting weights, especially if you are also cutting calories. Lifting weights preserves muscle mass. Many times we diet to lose fat, but actually find ourselves losing hard earned muscle instead. Of course this is not a good thing when we are trying to train our bodies to burn more calories. Muscle is metabolically active, so when you lose it, you also lose the calorie burn those muscles would have provided. Resistance training and maintaining muscle helps keep your metabolism high, so you burn more calories.

There is no way around the fact that, when it comes to burning more fat, we simply have to work at it. No one can do the job for us. But the good news is that it doesn’t take much activity to push the body into that fat burning mode. Just try incorporate some type of physical activity on most or all days, starting slow, and progressing until it becomes a routine part of your life.

There is much speculation on whether a low intensity workout burns more fat than higher intensity activities. Furthermore, it is known that fat makes it’s greatest contributions as an energy source during low to moderate intensity exercise. During low to moderate exercise, fat breakdown supplies about half of our energy needs. This would suggest that individuals who want to burn more fat to lose weight should exercise at a lower intensity. There is a slight misconception because even though high intensity exercise uses a smaller percentage of fat for fuel, this smaller percentage (along with carbohydrate) is being burned at a much higher rate. This simply means calorie burning benefits may be obtained from both methods and there is a time and place for everything when it comes to making a decision that is right for your program.

The main thing to remember is that when the goal of our program is to lose weight, exercise must be included as a way of life and should create a calorie deficit. To lose one pound, an individual must expend 3500 calories, whether those calories come from fat or carbohydrates. Individuals new to exercise or that have a low level of fitness should exercise at a lower intensity level. As your level of fitness increases, progressing slowly into moderate, and higher intensity exercises becomes a natural progression.

It is recommended that individuals accumulate 30 minutes or more of moderate intensity activity over the course of most days of the week. This amount of activity should provide enough of a caloric expenditure to promote body fat loss. You can do this!

Reggie Grovey is a local 21-year fitness professional and nationally certified personal trainer and Advocare Nutrition independent distributor.