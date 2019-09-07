Shawnee Little Theatre will begin it's 2019-2020 season with the global smash hit musical comedy “Mamma Mia” opening Sept. 13 at the community theater, 1829 Airport Rd. “Mamma Mia” is a jukebox musical written by British playwright Catherine Johnson, based on the songs of ABBA composed by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, former members of the band. The title of the musical is taken from the group's 1975 chart-topper hit song “Mamma Mia.”

Performances are Sept. 13, 14, 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. There are two matinees, Sept. 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. The show is directed by Scott Bartley, with musical direction by Melissa and Justin Lee, and choreography by Trevor Mastin. Kendra Butler is stage manager.

The story takes place on the fictional Greek island of Kalokairi (based on the real Greek island of Skopelos), in the year 2000. Twenty-year-old Sophie Sheridan is preparing to marry her fiancé, Sky. She wants her father to walk her down the aisle, but doesn’t know who he is. Sophie discovers her mother’s old diary and finds entries which describe intimate dates with three men in the summer of 1979. Sophie believes one of these men is her father and, three months before her nuptials, sends each an invitation to her wedding, writing in her mother’s name, Donna, without letting her unsuspecting mother know.

Featured SLT performers are Amy Jennings, Nicki Sherman, Melissa Kamm, Scott Bartley, Tate Monroe and Randy Kamm. Also Annika Stephens, Emily Day, Baylee Sutton, Caleb Jennings, Parke Arnold, Tom Dicken and Bruce Fry.

The large women’s ensemble includes Juliette Sounders, Jeanne Swinney, Morgan Arnold, Dee Dee Hall, Chloe Jennings, Abby Flood, Mia Jennings, Jill Fry, Marilyn Bartley, Rachel Kamm, Maggie Sherman, Angi Sutton, Kelli Curtis and Cindy Bartley.

Members of the men’s ensemble are Josh Gauss, Logan Jennings, Martin Kamm, Trevor Mastin and Nate Stephens.

Backstage crew members include Damon Malkowski (assistant stage manager), Kelli Curtis (dance captain), Rebecca Fry Tami Lawson, Ann Jones, Kate Blain, Laura Whitmore and Annika Stephens (costumes), Kendra Butler (props designer), Ronny Jones (lighting designer), Tanner Rippee (light board operator) and Trevor Mastin (scenic designer).

Also Preston Fry, Tom Dicken and Craig Whitney (set builders), Kate Blain (scenic painter), Jaden Dibler and Nicolette Selman (spot operators), Karla Kelly (house manager) and Rebecca Fry, Preston Fry, Sharon Reese and Steve Reese (box office managers).

Tickets for the production may be reserved online at shawneelittletheatre.com. The SLT box office will be staffed Monday through Saturday beginning Sept. 9 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. at 405-275-2805 for telephone or walk-up reservations. Note: after the show opens Sept. 13, the box office will be open for phone reservations only on days when the play does not perform.

The 2019-2020 season tickets will be on sale at the box office during the run of “Mamma Mia.”

Next show of the season is “Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberly” Dec. 6-14, 2019. A sequel to “Pride and Prejudice,” the play is set two years after the novel ends. Miss Bennett continues the story, this time with bookish middle sister Mary as the unlikely heroine. The enchanting romantic comedy promises to captivate longtime fans of Jane Austen and newcomers alike. It is one of the most produced plays by community theaters in America. Rebecca Fry directs.

Feb. 14-22, 2020, SLT will produce “The 39 Steps.” Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have this intriguing, thrilling, riotous and unmissable comedy. A cast of four actors play over 150 characters in this fast-paced tale of an ordinary

man on an extraordinarily entertaining adventure. Bruce Fry and Rebecca Fry will direct.

Final show of the season April 17-25, 2020, is the sweeping musical tale of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” With songs from the 1996 Disney film and based on Victor Hugo’s 1831 novel, the play tells the story of Quasimodo, the hunchbacked bell-ringer of Notre Dame, and his desire to be a part of the outside world. With a lush musical score by Alan Menken and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, the play is directed by Maile Hopkins and Eric Strimple, with musical direction by Melissa Kamm.

Jan. 3, 4 and 5, 2020, SLT will partner with Safe Events For Families to present a “season extra” at the downtown Ritz Theatre. “The Marvelous Wonderettes” is a juke box musical with pop songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s. Act I tells the story of four girls on their high school prom night. Act II brings the same girls back to the high school for their 10-year reunion. Trevor Mastin and K.C. Goldsby will direct. Season tickets holders will receive a discount on admission to the extra.

Presenting sponsors for the 2019-2020 season are Metro Brokers, The Presley Group; and AIM Heat and Air. They will be hosting an opening night pre-show party for those attending “Mamma Mia” on Sept. 13. Light food and refreshments will be served starting at 7 in the lobby before the 7:30 p.m. curtain.

Season sponsors this season include BancFirst, Berkshire Hathaway Benchmark Realty, Dr. Jordan Ewert Optometrist, Turner and Cindy Davis, Matt and Shelli Hopkins, First United Bank, Shawnee Milling Company and SSM Health Medical Group.

Shawnee Little Theatre is an award-winning nonprofit community theater staffed totally by volunteers beginning its 52nd year of producing live local theater.