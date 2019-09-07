Good morning, Shawnee, and we are once again here to let you know what you will be missing this week at the Shawnee Senior Center if you don't drop by.

First things first and, since last week was Labor Day and we were closed, the Diamond K Kiwanis members decided to move their bake sale to this Tuesday, Sept. 10. That means, surprise surprise, all those home baked goodies will be there to fulfill your every wish for something “sweet and good” to eat and it will all be available right there by the front desk for a dollar a treat. Drop in and check it our for yourself, your sweet tooth will love you for it. The bake sales will resume their regular scheduled day of the first Tuesday of each month in October.

Now for the reminders!

The long-awaited Pool Tournament is coming on Sept. 27, so get those pool cues warmed up because it’s going to be a battle to the last ball on the table. So, get your “game” in gear and take advantage of the opportunity to “practice” on the tables you will be playing on. Remember three tables, hardly any waiting.

We are still looking for even more domino players. The competition can be fierce up there. And we are always looking for more card players to join the afternoon Monday, Wednesday and Friday card game group. They start around 1 p.m., play everything from Canasta and Spades, and even board games like “Social Security” and “Golf.” If it’s a card game or a fun game, they will play it.

And, of course, there is always Pinochle Thursday for everyone who’s looking for that special pinochle game. Know how to play single or double deck? Then come check us out. Want to learn how to play? Then come sit in with us and learn the game.

And if sitting is not your thing, the gym is now open from 8:30 to 10:30 every weekday morning so that those of you who walk for whatever reason you can enjoy walking and do it in the cool quiet atmosphere of the Shawnee gym here in the Municipal Auditorium. Now if you walk around the gym and take the longer route (going on out through the lobby and then back to the gym) you only need to do that 16 times and you will have walked a whole mile and probably never broke a sweat. Can’t beat that!

And, just a reminder on the serious side of things, there will be two new Grief Support Groups starting in September. A Men’s Grief Support Group will meet on Wednesdays, Sept. 11 through Oct. 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. This men’s group will be facilitated by Paul Riggins, LMFT (Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist). After graduating from Wayland Baptist Univeristy, he completed his master’s degree from Northwest Christian College. Paul has a passion for helping individuals and meeting them right where they are. This group will offer a male perspective and support for the often difficult grief pathway.

In addition, a new Women’s Grief Support Group will begin on Monday, Sept. 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Jamee Walters, a new center employee, will facilitate the women’s group, providing a personal perspective of her journey following the loss of her husband. These free support groups will offer a safe place for individuals aged 55+ in our community who may have lost a spouse or family member.

Lastly, we will be showing our next Monday Movie on Sept. 16 at 1 p.m., so be sure to stop by this week and vote which one of your favorite movies you’d like to see on the “big screen” complete with popcorn.

And now let’s hear from Amy ……

Amy’s Insights

Good morning, Shawnee! Isn’t it nice to have some fall weather, which for us in Oklahoma perhaps just means it isn’t as hot as it has been? We are happy to be living back in Okie land!

Whatever the weather outside, it is always cool and dry in the Municipal Auditorium, so like Bobbi suggested, come walk in the gym any weekday morning 8:30-10:30 a.m. Or if PickleBall is more your style, that is available on Wednesday and Friday 1 to 3 p.m., just $2 per person.

It is with a sad heart that we must announce the retirement of Sharon Autrey, one of our long-time fitness instructors. As many of you know, Sharon is a gifted instructor who taught classes at the senior center for over ten years, and she will be greatly missed. Sharon has made the difficult decision to retire, but she has a peace this is right for her at this point. She told me that while she is looking forward to having more time for lots of home repairs and gardening items, she will miss all her class participants. I let her know if she EVER wants to come out of retirement, even for just one or two classes a week, the door is always open for her here at the center! Please join me in wishing Sharon the best in her transition!

Moving forward, we will still be offering Tai Chi for Better Balance on Tuesday and Thursday mornings in a new 45-minute format taught by Cyndi at 8:30-9:15 a.m. Beth’s Enhance Fitness class will also still meet on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the same time of 8:30-9:30 a.m. In addition, a Non-Impact Fitness class meets on Tuesdays and Fridays, 10:00-10:30 a.m. Additional fitness classes with possible new days and times will be added in the weeks to come. If you have any questions about our fitness programs for seniors, please call 405-878-1528.

Don’t forget to check out “Mike on KGFF” (1450am and 100.9FM) on Wednesday mornings at 8:35 and hear for from me about the latest things available for Seniors aged 55+.

And, as always, see you at the center!