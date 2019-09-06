With the beginning of football season on the horizon for Davis, the Lady Wolves softball team got in the spirit of things Thursday in the opening game of the Roff Tournament.

At least from a scoring perspective.

Davis exploded for 23 runs in the first two innings as the Lady Wolves rolled to a three inning victory against the Tupelo Lady Tigers 23-4.

The scoring got started in the first inning when the Lady Wolves scored 10 runs, before Tupelo struck back with four runs of its own.

The Lady Wolves sealed the game with 13 runs in the second inning.

Gracie Eggleston led the offense for Davis going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBI’s, while Alexis Barnes went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI’s.

Lynsey Martin also went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBI’s, while Jolee Grinstead was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBI’s, while Lexi Ryan also went 1-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBI’s.

Jamie Lanoy scored three runs and also registered two RBI’s.

Madi Merrell, Paige Miller, Daityn Webb, Anna Richardson, Ayanna Miller, and Mykala Dodds each had one RBI in the game for the Lady Wolves.

Charlie Donaho got the win on the mound for the Lady Wolves, allowing four earned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.