Residents of Shawnee and surrounding areas are invited to the 81st Annual Pottawatomie County Free Fair Sept. 4-7 at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center for fun, games and shows.

This year at the Free Fair there will be several events both old and new.

For the second year there will be a miniature cattle show for children ages 4-7 on Friday, Sept. 6 at 2 p.m.

For the second year the Free Fair will also have an invitational jackpot 4H archery contest.

There will be a horse show for FFA and 4H students as well as an open show for anyone who wishes to be involved on Saturday, Sept. 7.

The County Free Fair is the third largest active county free fair in the state and while the city doesn't make money from it, it's a fun event for everyone in Pott. County.

For any non livestock competitions people would like to enter, Entry Day is Wednesday Sept. 4 from 3-6 p.m.

There's going to be a children's barnyard with animals and giveaways for students of all ages. Friday, Sept. 6 is Kids Day in which students from the preschools and elementary schools can come and enjoy the fair.

The annual Firefighter Olympics with firefighters from stations throughout the county competing for first place will be Saturday, Sept. 7 at 10 a.m.

For schedules information on the County Free Fair visit the Facebook page or freefair.org.