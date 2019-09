Ardmore

Joseph Andrew Stewart, 43, died Sept. 2, 2019, at Ardmore. Services are pending. (Griffin~Hillcrest)



Healdton

Charles Dwaine Battershell, 70, mud engineer, died Sept. 2, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Healdton. (Roberts Funeral Home)



Marietta

Hardena Elizabeth “Dena” Hull, 101, teacher, died Sept. 3, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Lakeview Cemetery, Marietta. (Flanagan-Watts)



Sulphur

Loreta Govett, 82, died Sept. 2, 2019. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Oaklawn Cemetery. (DeArman)