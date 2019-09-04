Arthur Neal Chancellor w/pic

Arthur Neal Chancellor, 77, passed away Friday, August 30th, 2019 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was born to Arthur Aubrey and Bertha Katherine (Tawney) Chancellor on October 27th, 1941 in Cisco, Texas.

Arthur was an MP in the army and after his discharge from the army he worked at OTASCO as an auto mechanic for 27 years. He retired from Auto Zone as a parts driver after 25 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Katherine.

Arthur is survived by his wife: Jean; sons: Chris Chancellor and his wife Lisa of Wagoner and Tracy Chancellor and his wife LaDonna of Bartlesville; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Private family services.

Moore’s Memory Chapel 918-583-6148