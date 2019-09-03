An amended final plat for Domino Plaza Addition, Section 2, is slated for review by Shawnee Planning Commissioners this week.

The site is a 7.74-acre property on the southeast corner of North Harrison and John C. Bruton Boulevard, targeted for commercial retail development. There is no word yet on what business or businesses might ultimately settle there.

The applicant, Shawnee Harrison, LLC, is requesting an amended final plat that would reduce the number of lots in the section from three (the original number the Preliminary Plat had) to two.

Previously developed on the site's south end sits a new dog park and Domino gas station/convenience store.

In other business, the board also will consider the proposed 2019 Comprehensive Plan for approval.

Also, a public hearing is on the agenda before board members consider approval of a rezone request from A-1 (Rural Agricultural) to C-3 (Highway Commercial) at 306 E. 45th Street, for commercial development.

The site is roughly 4.01 acres in size.

The applicant has not defined a specific use for the rezone.

Planning Commissioners may consider making a recommendation regarding the requested approval of a preliminary plat for Cardinal Pointe, a 25.16-acre property north of East 45th Street and immediately adjacent to the west side of the A.T. & S.F. Railroad, for single-family and commercial development.

The applicant, Landes Engineering, is requesting preliminary plat approval to divide a 25.16-acre tract of land into 86 lots — 83 of which would be single-family, two would be commercial, and one would be an out lot for stormwater detention.

The Planning Commission meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.