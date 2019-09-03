One of the newest businesses in Dewey is Outdoor Adventure. This store is filled with everything outdoors. Owners Mark and Susie Wheat opened their business three months ago.

They formerly owned a gun store in Dewey in the 1980s and they always had in mind that one day they would open another store on a broader scale. Mark kept his FFL license, and they worked their business out of their home for many years. When Mark retired in December 2018, circumstances came about that enabled them to begin the next phase. They renamed the business, became an LLC, and started the ball rolling. They had always loved being in Dewey, and when a piece of real estate opened up, it seemed like the next step had arrived.

Mark and Susie love their business. They have spent several months getting their new store just as they wanted it. They have hand picked each piece that goes in their store, including putting lots of thought and time in refinishing several antique pieces that they have purchased to hold their merchandise. They think one of the best things about their business is being able to meet and talk to new customers that have the same interest as they have.

Outdoor Adventure is very unique. They sell firearms, knives, fishing and camping equipment, and unique hand crafted items by local artists. Mark will also purchase and sometimes trade for guns. If you have a gun or gun-related items, you can go visit with Mark and see if he may be interested in purchasing it. Outdoor Adventure is changing every day, as Mark goes out and finds new items to add to his inventory.

If you are looking for something special for yourself or as a gift for someone else, stop by and talk to Mark and Susie, and see if they can help you find that truly unique and unusual piece. Outdoor Adventure is located at 320 E. Don Tyler Ave. in Dewey, right on the main street. Stop in for coffee, and a visit and see their piece of the world, as you Discover Dewey!

The Dewey Recreation Association would like to remind everyone the fall sandlot ball will start on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Don Tyler Park. This is for boys 12 U and 10 U. They realize that instrument pickup is the same time, so come when you can or come on Thursday, if you don’t make it on Tuesday. There are no signups, and it is completely free. The Dewey Recreation Association is excited to get extra time to practice with the boys this fall.

The 12th Annual KanOkla 100 Mile Highway Sale will be here in two weeks. September 13 and 14. If you are having a yard sale at your resident and want to get your address on the Dewey Map, call Pat at Linger Longer at 918-534-0610. Deadline to get on the map will be this Friday.

There are still a few spaces left at the KanOkla Highway Sale Group Site, located on Highway 75 , between Dewey and Bartlesville. If you would like to reserve a space at this location call Sandra at 918-214-2443.

Don’t forget the Washington County Free Fair starts this week at the fairgrounds in Dewey. This year’s theme will be STEMTastic. As always there is lot to do. There will be food each night, most of which will be done by nonprofit groups.

And don’t forget to go watch the 4-H and FFA youth as they show their livestock each day. There will also be a horse drill team presentation given several times a day. as well as turtle races, sunflower seed spitting contests, dog and pet shows, lots of hands-on activities for the youth. And don’t forget to check out all of the inside exhibits. To end the fair, there will be a live band Let It Ride playing, as well as a free hot dog feed. Wow! Sounds like a very busy week in Dewey. Hope you all go out and enjoy the week at the local fair.