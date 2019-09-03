Tri-County football fans hope Week 1 of the high school season packs better results than Zero Week.

Shawnee trailed Choctaw 28-0 at intermission — having given up more than 300 yards of offense — en route to a 49-21 season-opening defeat.

Choctaw finished with 552 yards of offense — 265 on the ground and 287 through the air — while limiting Shawnee to 287 yards of total offense. Shawnee passed for 231 yards.

Receiver Scout Cawvey of Shawnee caught touchdown passes of 40 yards from Dre’ Evans and 18 yards from Karsen Conaway. Jaylon Orange hauled in a 32-yard scoring pass from Evans.

Shawnee will launch its home campaign Friday night at 7:30 against Guthrie at Jim Thorpe Stadium.

Meeker was stunned 39-36 by Luther as the Lions scored the winning touchdown with two minutes remaining.

Caden Wolford was Meeker’s leading rusher with 131 yards on 23 carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run.

The Bulldogs will continue the non-district portion of their schedule Friday night at 7 at McLoud. It will be McLoud’s season opener.

Maud hit the road to Okeene last Friday night and was upended 28-6. Okeene dropped to eight-man football this season.

Maud’s only touchdown came on a 15-yard run by Dylan Armstrong.

The Tigers will open their home season Friday night at 7 versus Bowlegs.

Chandler and Stroud got an even earlier start on the season last Thursday with Stroud prevailing 26-8. Chandler has a bye this week before traveling to Luther Sept. 13.

Other Friday games involving Tri-County teams are Seminole at Harrah at 7:30, Tecumseh at Bethel at 7, and Prague at Cashion at 7:30.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.