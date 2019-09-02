On Wednesday, Sept. 4, McLoud First United Methodist Church will begin its After School Matters program for children in the first through sixth grades.

The program will begin at 4 p.m. with a snack, then they will spend the next hour and a half playing games, learning songs and hearing stories. There will be prizes, and children will learn to play boomwhackers.

Pre-registration/permission slips are required.

The leaders are trained and excited to meet the children from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Call the church at 964-3386 for more information.