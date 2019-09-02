Looking for a fun way to document your Route 66 excursion? Check out the Route 66 Passport, provided by www.route66navigation.com.

The passport, which features more than 25 stops stretching from Illinois to California, provides users a detailed guide for potential stops while on a trip. It only costs $10.

For example, Miami, Oklahoma’s Convention and Visitors Bureau is the first stopping point within Oklahoma for westbound traffic on the Mother Road.

Other stops in Oklahoma include the Blue Whale of Catoosa, Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios on 66 in Tulsa, Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton, and the National Route 66 Museum Complex in Elk City.

The passport also includes artwork by Joyce Harbin Cole, overviews of each state the Mother Road passes through, a way to collect the 28 stamps - and receive a free gift or discount at each stop, and a creative space where users can collect signatures, create sketches or make notes about their trip on the iconic roadway.

It’s designed to work as a companion for the Route 66 Navigation App, the first offline turn-by-turn Route 66 navigation app created by Marian Pavel with Touch Media.

Pavel worked for more than nine months on the project and enlisted multiple Route 66 authorities such as Dries Bessels, president of the Dutch Route 66 Association and chairman of the Route 66 Road Ahead Partnership International Advisory Committee, and author Jim Hinckley, the author of the The Route 66 Encyclopedia, creator of Jim Hinckley’s America and tourism development consultant.

“Development of the passport required overcoming numerous obstacles but I am proud of the final product,” Pavel said when launching the passport. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the support of directors at visitors centers along Route 66, small business owners, and the international Route 66 community, and for this assistance I am most appreciative. I am confident that next season additional visitor centers will be added to the passport.”

Hinckley said the passport not only enhances travelers’ experiences, but also helps provide the various communities and small businesses along Route 66 with a promotional boost.

Amanda Davis, executive director of the Miami CVB, said her organization’s investment in the passport has been beneficial.

She said foot traffic at the CVB has picked up, with guests coming from around the world due to the passport.

In August, Davis met a family from Portugal who were traveling in the area due to the Route 66 Passport.

The family not only got their #Visitmiamiok stamp, they also got a tour of the iconic Coleman Theatre and an autographed photograph of Heisman 1969 winner Steve Owens.

“It’s a great souvenir to keep from your adventure,” Davis said. “We are enjoying meeting new visitors. They are all so proud of the stops they’ve made along the Route.”

How to find it

The passport is first available for westbound traffic at The Launching Pad at Wilmington and Illinois 66 Museum and Visitors Center, in Pontiac, Illinois.

For eastbound traffic, the first available points include the 66-To-Cali at Santa Monica Pier and The Cucamonga Service Station, Visitors Center & Museum at Rancho Cucamonga, California.

Stops within two hours of Miami include the Mother Road Antiques, Route 66 Souvenirs and Gifts in Springfield, Missouri; The Gay Parita Sinclair Station in Everton, Missouri; the Carthage (Missouri) Convention and Visitors Bureau; the Boots Motel also in Carthage; the Route 66 Welcome Center in Webb City, Missouri.

The passport is also available for sale at the Visit Miami OK (CVB) gift shop located at 111 North Main Street in Miami, Oklahoma. The gift shop is open on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information

Additional information about the passport and companion app may be found by visiting www.route66navigation.com/passport.