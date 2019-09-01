The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Aug. 28

• Kevin Voltaire Crockett, 31, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and obedience to stop or yield sign

• Amos Joshua Garner, 38, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and mandatory use of seat belts required

• Lucas Tate Lindsay, 29, on charges of defective equipment on vehicle and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Jesse Cayne Lee Terry, 25, on charges of violation of protective order

• Dewey Edward Torbett, 39, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, current vehicle tag required and proof of security verification required

• Nathan Lynn Tracy, 40, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked, disobeying traffic control lights and service failure to appear warrant

Aug. 29

• Mary Beth Bennett, 35, on charges of valid driver’s license required in possession and mandatory use of seat belts required

• Jason Wayne Bigler, 40, on charges of possession of stolen vehicle

• Mark Kevin Henshall, 24, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Trevon Shamar Lewis, 20, on charges of actual physical control, illegal possession by an adult minor and possession of marijuana

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Aug. 28

• Amber Sterling Brenckman, 39, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

Aug. 29

• Deyjuan Butler, 19, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Tracy Alan Reel, 45, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Anthony Vincent Robinson, 36, on charges of failure to register as sex offender

• Jackie Lee Sayles, 61, on charges of failure to pay child support

• Tasha Nicole Smith, 29, on charges of intoxication and burglary – forced entry residence