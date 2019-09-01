Less than a week remains for registered voters in Pottawatomie County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the September 10th Wanette Board Member Election, County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said today.

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 4th to be processed in time for the election.

Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Stover said, however absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances:

Registered voters who are physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Registered voters who are confined to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail, online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot.

Military personnel, residents of Pottawatomie County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents of each group may apply only by mail, by fax, or by e-mail. For more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website: www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.

For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 14101 Acme. Rd., Shawnee, OK 74804. The telephone number is 405-273-8376. The County Election Board’s fax number is 405-275-3240.