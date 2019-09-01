Funeral services for Carole Ellis Phillips are scheduled at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, with Father Kevin Ratterman officiating. Interment will follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery. A visitation will be held Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. at Craddock Funeral Home.

Carol was born April 2, 1939, in Fredericksburg, Texas to Robert L. Burrier and Helen (Stehling) Burrier. She passed this life on Aug. 29, 2019, in Ardmore. She and Don Ellis married on March 2, 1958 in Kerrville, Texas. Don preceded her in death on April 30, 2003. She and Clyde Phillips married on May 7, 2010.

She was a faithful member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Carole started working for the U.S. Postal Services as a Clerk Carrier and went on to serve as Postmaster for Springer and Loco.

She is survived by two daughters; Donna Adams and her husband, E.C. of Wilson, Gayle Denney and her husband, Russell of Ardmore; brother, Robert Lee Burrier, Jr. and his wife, Dottie of Boerne, Texas.; sister, Patricia Rossello and her husband, Johnnie of Hesperia, Calif..; grandsons, Milo Johnston and Neshia Crane, Ethan Adams and wife, Lauren, Joseph Denney and wife, Katie; granddaughter, Riki Adams and Adam Hacker, two great-grandsons and four great-granddaughters.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, Don and Clyde and her son, Bobby J. Ellis.

Serving as Pallbearers will be Milo Johnston, Ethan Adams, Joseph Denney, Kyle York, Daniel York, Adam Hacker, Justin DeBerry. Honorary Pallbearer will be Bobby Phillips and J.T. DeBerry.

Online Condolences can be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.