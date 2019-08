OKEENE — Maud launched its 2019 football season with a 28-6 setback to Okeene Friday night.

Maud’s touchdown came on a 15-yard scoring run by Dylan Armstrong in the third quarter.

Armstrong was Maud’s leading rusher, Maud coach Kenon White said.

Maud claimed an interception by Rodney Ray. The Tigers also recovered a fumble.

Okeene returned an interception for a touchdown.

Maud will open its home season Friday at 7 against Bowlegs.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.