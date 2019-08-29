The Cherokee Nation’s newly elected chief wants a voice in Congress.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. told Bartlesville’s Monday Noon Rotary Club that he plans to send a delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives to speak directly for the Cherokee people.

It’s a right that was promised many years ago to the Cherokee Nation, Hoskin said, and the Cherokee Nation is exercising its 200-year-old treaty provisions that allows it to appoint a delegate to Congress.

Hoskin has nominated Kimberly Teehee for the job. She currently serves as the tribe’s vice president of governmental relations and was a former adviser to President Barack Obama. Teehee’s nomination is expected to go before the Tribal Council on Thursday (today) for confirmation.

“She has worked on a bipartisan basis and when she goes to Washington D.C., party labels are meaningless to her. She’s a natural fit to be named the first congressional delegate of Cherokee Nation,” Hoskin said. “I believe Congress could be better, so I’m going to send a full-blood Cherokee woman to clean things up.”

This is the first attempt by a tribal nation to send a delegate, and Congress is going to need to keep its promise, Hoskin said. He’s calling on Congress to recognize the right of the largest tribe in the nation to have a delegate to the House of Representatives as outlined in two separate treaties with the U.S. government and the tribe’s constitution.

“I think that this country is at its best when it keeps its word. That’s true of people and nations, too,” he said. “I’m an optimist, and I’m a proud American, and I believe this country will keep its word.”

Hoskin, the tribe’s former secretary of state, was elected leader of the 370,000-citizen tribe in June with almost 58% of the vote.

During the meeting, Hoskin also emphasized how the Cherokee Nation and state of Oklahoma need to continue to build a solid and productive relationship.

“It takes partnerships to get things done and it’s something I believe in. The Cherokee Nation has never lived and thrived in isolation. We always do better when we reach out to friend and neighbors,” Hoskin said.

“I think the state and the region always does better when it works with the Cherokee Nation,” he said. “It’s a win-win situation if we just accept it, and we have during the last few decades. The results are very concrete. We’re in a position of strength today.”

Over their eight years, Cherokee Nation broke ground on the largest tribal health center in the U.S., increased investments in education and language preservation, and saw their business arm pull in $1 billion or more year over year.

Cherokee Nation’s commitment to education is unequivocal, he said. In the past eight years, every eligible student who applied for a scholarship was awarded one. Since 2002, Cherokee Nation’s investment in public schools from the sale of car tags exceeded $50 million, he said.

Hoskin has already announced two initiatives for his first 100 days in office – putting an additional $30 million in a fund to repair Cherokee-owned homes and community buildings, and raising the tribe’s minimum wage from $9.50 to $11 an hour.

The tribe’s current minimum wage is already above the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour.

“We invest in health care, education, job growth. It turns out it’s good for everyone,” he said.