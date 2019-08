Ardmore

Linda Elaine (Sargent) Walker, 72, insurance clerk-Bone & Joint Clinic, died Aug. 28, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Harvey-Douglas Centennial Chapel. (Harvey-Douglas)



Davis

Dorothy Virginia Masters, 89, died Aug. 27, 2019. Services are 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Pathway United Methodist Church, Davis. (Hale’s)



Tishomingo

Andrea Adele Scribner, 71, homemaker, died Aug. 24, 2019. Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at DeArman-Clark Funeral Home. Interment will be at Fillmore Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)



Lonzo Landrum Wigington, 62, concrete worker/construction, died Aug. 25, 2019. Services are 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Troy Cemetery. (DeArman-Clark)