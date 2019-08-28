DALE — The Pirates of Dale outhit Stonewall 14-6 Tuesday en route to a 7-4 victory.

Starting pitcher Ike Shirey gave up four runs (three earned) in four innings. Shirey, 3-0, surrendered six hits, struck out five and walked three.

Jono Johnson didn’t allow a hit, fanned two and walked one in three innings of relief.

Stonewall got as close as 5-4 with a run in the top of the fourth before Dale posted a single run in the bottom of the frame and another run in the fifth.

Cade McQuain led Dale’s offense with three singles in four at-bats. McQuain drove in a run and scored once. Carson Hunt and Shirey added a double and single apiece with Shirey scoring twice.

Dallen Forsythe drove in two runs on a sacrifice fly and single.

The Pirates are 11-1 and possess a four-game winning streak.

Dale will play at Crowder Thursday, then travel to Ripley Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.