EARLSBORO–The Lady Wildcats of Earlsboro wasted little time in taking care of business Tuesday, as they thumped the Bowlegs Lady Bison in 3 ½ innings, 13-0.

The Lady Wildcats scored all 13 runs in the first inning and did so on 10 hits and two walks. Sierra Smith got the ball rolling with a single to center and Haley Sullivan matched the effort. Both runners then stole bases ti get on second and third. Alexxis Coon then earned the first walk before Alex Peters drew the bases-loaded walk to score the first run.

Abbey McCarrol drove in a run on an infield single. That put runners at the corners for Jamie Smith. Smith delivered with a two-run single. Tatum Harjo was next and drove in a run on a single to right. Tahnya Kennedy got into the act with an RBI single before Lacey Haynes scored two more runs on a single to center field.

Coon then drove in the Wildcats tenth run of the frame on a double to right.

Alex Peters then took it up a notch. The freshman blasted a two-run homer over the right center field fence. The final run came on Jamie Smith’s triple to right center field. She stretched into a four-bagger on a bad throw from the outfield.

On the mound, Coon had the Lady Bison under control. She struck out four and walked just one. She didn’t give up any hits and the only baserunner came on a pitch that rolled over a batter’s foot.

Earlier in the day, Earlsboro defeated Weleetka by the score of 14-7.

The Lady Wildcats move to 7-7 on the season and will travel to Indianola on Thursday.