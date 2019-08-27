PEW RESEARCH

US is becoming more diverse — and quickly, in certain places

(TNS) — The United States is becoming more diverse as the white share of the population declines and Hispanic, Asian and African American populations grow — and that change is happening quickly in certain places.

While whites remain the largest racial or ethnic group nationwide, accounting for 60% of all Americans, 109 counties in 22 states from California to North Carolina went from majority white to majority nonwhite since 2000, according to a new Pew Research Center analysis of Census data.

The study looked only at the counties with a minimum population of 10,000 in 2018, but those counties represent 77% of the nation’s 3,142 counties and include 99% of the population.

Overall, 293 counties were majority nonwhite in 2018, most of them concentrated in California, the South, and the East Coast, Pew said.

In coming years, several large, majority-white counties may flip in coming years. Those include Fairfax County, Va.; Pima County, Ariz.; Milwaukee County, Wis.; and Cobb County, Ga. All have populations that are less than 52% white.

In 21 of the 25 biggest counties by population, nonwhite groups taken together make up more than half of residents.

Eight of these counties were majority white in 2000 but have since changed: San Diego, Orange, Riverside and Sacramento in California; Clark in Nevada; Broward in Florida; Tarrant in Texas, and Wayne in Michigan.

— The Philadelphia Inquirer

FLORIDA

3 employees surrender in deaths at sweltering nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (TNS) — Three of the four employees now facing felony charges for the 12 patient deaths inside a sweltering Hollywood nursing home surrendered Monday at the Broward Main Jail.

Jorge Carballo, the nursing home’s chief administrator; Sergo Colin, supervising nurse; and two nurses on duty at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills — Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller — are facing manslaughter charges.

Carballo, Colin and Meggie will have to spend the night in jail and appear before a Broward County judge Tuesday morning to see whether they can be released on bond.

Miller, 31, who does not have a lawyer, has been jailed in Miami-Dade County since Saturday evening, records show. It would likely take an extra day to get her transferred to Broward County, attorneys said.

Carballo, Colin, Meggie and their lawyers met about noon at a law office and together went to the jail where they quietly slipped in to begin the hourslong booking process.

“They’re very concerned. They’re upset. I mean, they’re bewildered about why they’re being arrested,” Colin’s defense attorney David Frankel said Monday afternoon.

Carballo, 61, and Colin, 45, each face a dozen counts of aggravated manslaughter, Frankel said.

That’s one count for each of the eight patients who died of heat exposure on Sept. 13, 2017, after three days without air conditioning, and the four who died in coming weeks and were ruled heat-related homicides.

Colin had been left in charge of the building even though he had started working there just about a week earlier.

The youngest to die was 57 and the oldest was 99. Six of the patients who didn’t survive were in their 90s.

— South Florida Sun Sentinel