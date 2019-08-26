Several grid warriors from all high schools share a common dream — to play on the college gridiron.

A gritty — and fortunate few — make it.

Following is an examination of some of those former area prep grid athletes who will be suiting up this fall for next level:

A.J. Parker (Bartlesville)

Parker is entering his third year as a defensive back at Kansas State and his fourth year in the program. Last season he started all games at cornerback and made two interceptions and six pass breakups. He also racked up 53 tackles (fourth most on the team). Parker played in a total of 23 games his freshman and sophomore years and recorded 77 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He’s also blocked a punt.

Wyatt Steigerwald (Nowata)

Steigerwald is entering his senior year as a quarterback for Missouri Western. He played two years at Northwestern Oklahoma A&M prior to transferring to Missouri Western. Steigerwald excelled in limited action in 2018, completing 15-fo-29 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Against Northeastern State, he complete 4-fo-6 passes for 128 yards and three scores. During his senior year (2014-15) in high school, Steigerwald quarterbacked Nowata to a 14-1 record, including a spot in the 2014 Class 2A state championship game.

Hunter Brewer (Dewey)

Brewer is nearing his junior season as a runningback for Southwestern (Kan.) College. Last season, he scored two rushing touchdowns on 36 attempts for 170 yards while playing in nine games. He also snared two passes for 15 yards. As a kickoff returner, Brewer brought back two for a total of 17 yards. During his time in high school, he established himself as the first 2,000-yard rusher in a single season for the Bulldoggers.

Tristan Crowder (Bartlesville)

Crowder has signed to play with Prairie View A&M as a defensive end. Crowder (6-3, 235) played junior college ball last season at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. He finished with the seventh-most tackles (50), despite playing in only nine of the 12 games. His 5.6 tackles per game ranked fourth on the team. Crowder also racked up 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Crowder started his college career at Missouri State prior to attending NEO A&M.

Levi Wyrick (Caney, Kan.)

Wyrick (6-5, 233) is steaming into his senior season as a defensive end for the Pittsburg (Kan.) State Gorillas. Wyrick has started 12 games the past two seasons for the Gorillas. His cumulative tackles for those campaigns include 47 tackles (27 solo), 8.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 quarterback sacks. He also is one of the top in the nation in the hammer throw. Wyrick is a four-year member of the MIAA Academic Honor Roll. During his high school days in Caney he also excelled at the quarterback position.